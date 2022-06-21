Lebanon signs deal to import gas from Egypt through Syria

Lebanon has signed a deal to import 650 million cubic metres of gas from Egypt through Syria, it was announced on Tuesday, which should add another four hours a day to the ailing Lebanese power grid.

The agreement between the three countries was confirmed in a statement from Walid Fayyad, Lebanon’s Energy Minister, after a signing ceremony in Beirut.

Mr Fayyad said the gas would be shipped to Lebanon’s Deir Ammar plant, adding about 450 megawatts to Lebanon’s power grid, a boost the country “desperately needs”.

The deal, backed by the US, has been in progress since last summer and is expected to last for an initial 10 years.

Lebanon’s residents have become increasingly dependent on private generators as the country’s electricity sector floundered as a result of a prolonged economic collapse.

The state electricity company is currently providing only a few hours of electricity each day to households – less than 10 per cent of the country’s power needs. The new gas deal between Egypt, Syria and Lebanon will provide up to four hours.

Mr Fayad previously told The National that he expected Egypt to send the gas to Syria, which would then distribute internally and export from its own fields to Lebanon.