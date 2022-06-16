Rafik Hariri's killers to be sentenced in what could be Lebanese tribunal's final act

Two Hezbollah members will be sentenced in their absence for the 2005 assassination of former Lebanon prime minister Rafik Hariri.

The UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon will carry out the sentencing on Thursday in what could be the cash-strapped body's final act.

The court, which is based in the Netherlands, found Habib Merhi and Hussein Oneissi guilty on appeal in March over the bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and injured 226.

But they are unlikely to ever spend time behind bars as the Lebanese Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah has refused to hand over the pair or a third man, Salim Ayyash, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2020.

The tribunal, which is estimated to have cost between $600 million and $1 billion since it opened in 2009, has given a warning that it will close soon due to a shortage of funds.

The court said it will announce the sentences for Merhi and Oneissi at 2pm on Thursday.

Billionaire Hariri, who was from the Sunni community and had stepped down as Lebanon's prime minister in October 2004, was killed in a February 14, 2005, suicide blast aimed at his armoured convoy on the Beirut seafront.

A man flees the site of the explosion in Beirut that killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri, in February 2005. AFP

The attack sparked protests that drove Syrian troops out of Lebanon after a 29-year deployment.

The court was born out of a UN Security Council resolution and eventually tried four suspects — Ayyash, Merhi, Oneissi and Assad Sabra — in absentia

The case relied almost exclusively on circumstantial evidence in the form of mobile phone records that prosecutors said showed a Hezbollah cell plotting the attack.

The tribunal originally convicted Ayyash and cleared the other three men.

It said there was no direct evidence of Damascus or its ally Hezbollah's involvement, but that the attack probably involved state actors and that the state with most to gain was Syria.

But in March it found Merhi and Oneissi guilty after an appeal by prosecutors, saying the original trial judges had "erred" by saying there was a lack of evidence. They upheld the acquittal of Sabra.

All three convicted men remain at large as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand over any of the suspects or to recognise the court.

Lebanese army vehicles drive along a road past a sign showing the portrait of late prime minister Rafik Hariri - who was assassinated in 2005 - in the southern city of Sidon in May. AFP

Dogged by political disputes in Lebanon and controversy over its huge cost and slowness, the court said last July that it would have to close after dealing with all outstanding appeals as it was running out of money.

The closure means a further trial against Ayyash in a separate case involving three attacks aimed at Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005 is now unlikely to ever take place.

The tribunal draws 51 per cent of its budget from donor countries and the rest from Lebanon, which is grappling with its deepest economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.