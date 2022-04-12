Lebanon explosion: at least one dead and seven injured near Sidon

At least one person was killed and seven injured in an explosion at a building affiliated with the Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, officials told Reuters.

The blast destroyed the building, used as a scout centre. Army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, Reuters sources said.

The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

One security source told Reuters the explosion was not an act of sabotage, without disclosing further details.

People gather outside a hospital where some injured people are believed to be transferred after an explosion near Sidon. Reuters

On December 10, a large blast rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, injuring about 12 people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj Al Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.