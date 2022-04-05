Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June: president's office

Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese president’s office said on Tuesday.

President Michel Aoun’s office said on Twitter that he received the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon who informed him that Francis will visit in June and the exact date and schedule would be decided later through coordination between Lebanon and the Holy See.

“The Lebanese have been waiting for this visit for a long time to express their gratitude to the Pope for his stance toward Lebanon and its people,” Aoun was quoted as saying on Twitter.

الرئيس عون تبلغ من السفير البابوي ان البابا فرنسيس سيزور لبنان في حزيران المقبل على ان يحدد موعد الزيارة وبرنامجها بالتنسيق بين لبنان والكرسي الرسولي — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) April 5, 2022

The country is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis.

This is a developing story.