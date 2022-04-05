Pope Francis to visit Lebanon in June: president's office

The exact date of the visit will be determined later

Amr Mostafa
Apr 05, 2022

Pope Francis will visit Lebanon in June, the Lebanese president’s office said on Tuesday.

President Michel Aoun’s office said on Twitter that he received the Vatican’s ambassador to Lebanon who informed him that Francis will visit in June and the exact date and schedule would be decided later through coordination between Lebanon and the Holy See.

“The Lebanese have been waiting for this visit for a long time to express their gratitude to the Pope for his stance toward Lebanon and its people,” Aoun was quoted as saying on Twitter.

The country is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis.

This is a developing story.

Updated: April 05, 2022, 6:52 PM
