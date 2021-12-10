Explosions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon cause casualties

Several explosions shook a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night. The nature and causes of the blasts were not immediately clear.

Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small, bright-red flashes above the southern city of Tyre, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.

Ambulances rushed to the scene in the Burj Shamali camp, residents told The Associated Press.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said there had been casualties, while a Palestinian source inside the camp told Reuters that at least 12 people had been injured and that there were an unknown number of fatalities.

The NNA reported that a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation into the explosion.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities, by custom, do not enter.

The NNA said the army had cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp.

One report said some weapons belonging to Hamas had exploded inside an Islamic centre.

There were no further details.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their decedents. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Agencies contributed to this report