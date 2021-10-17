Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch: 'No party should resort to violence'

Lebanon's top Christian cleric has said it is unacceptable for any party to resort to threats or violence after the worst street bloodshed in the country in more than a decade.

Thursday's shooting, in which seven Shiite people were killed, came amid rising tension over the investigation into last year's port blast.

In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al Rai said “no one is above the law and judiciary”.

Thursday's incident in Beirut marked the second deadly sectarian clash in five months. Violence in June took the lives of at least four in Khalde, south of Beirut.

Mr Rai said “we must free the judiciary from political interference” and “sectarian and partisan political activism".

Lebanon's council of ministers must meet, take decisions and respect authority, he said.

The Iran-backed Shiite Hezbollah group opposes the investigation and has called for the lead investigator into the blast, Judge Tarek Bitar, to be removed. Mr Bitar's predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was removed because of political pressure after indictment of two former ministers.

Global leaders expressed concern over Thursday's violence and called for an investigation. Leaders also called for the continuation of the investigation into the Beirut port blast, which killed at least 214.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the violence and stressed the need for an impartial investigation into the blast.

A Hezbollah representative in the Lebanese parliament said the clashes amounted to a "massacre" and its perpetrators should be held to account, reported the pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV.

"What the criminals ... did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications," MP Hassan Fadallah said, according to the Beirut-based channel. "Those who incited, planned ... and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top."