Macron insists on urgent reforms after meeting Lebanese PM Mikati

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. AP

French President Emmanuelle Macron has insisted the new government of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati take urgent reform measures, while warning that talks with the IMF must lead to rapid results.

"Lebanon can count on France," Mr Macron said at a joint press conference after a working lunch in Paris on Friday.

“We will help with infrastructure, energy and aid for the Lebanese people, but Lebanon must begin the necessary negotiations with the IMF and advance the fight against corruption and governance,” he said.

Mr Mikati insisted that Lebanon’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for May, next year would be held on time.

The meeting came as part of Mr Mikati’s first foreign trip since being confirmed as Prime Minister earlier this month.