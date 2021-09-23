Lebanon’s state energy company warns of nationwide blackout by end of September

Recent fuel from Iraq not enough to meet demand

Tripoli's Deir Ammar power station. AFP

Gareth Browne
Sep 23, 2021

Lebanon’s state energy company has warned of a nationwide blackout by the end of September.

In a statement, Electricité du Liban (EDL), said that the fuel acquired in a recent deal with Iraq was only enough to provide around 500 megawatts of power – well short of the country’s monthly needs.

Lebanon has been plagued by energy shortages in recent months, with EDL currently able to provide little more than four to six hours of electricity a day, though it has prevented a nationwide blackout so far.

The fuel crisis has also led to long queues at petrol stations across the country.

This is a developing story…

Updated: September 23rd 2021, 12:08 PM
