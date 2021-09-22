Lebanon's latest fuel price increase likely to spell end of subsidies

Ministry raises official price of petrol for third time in a month

Elias Sakr
Beirut
Sep 22, 2021

Lebanon has raised petrol prices for the second consecutive week, signalling that fuel subsidies are coming to an end.

Twenty litres of petrol were on Wednesday priced at 203,000 Lebanese pounds, the equivalent of US$13 at the market rate and up by 16 per cent from last week.

The Central Bank has been gradually lifting its subsidies on fuel imports, financing the latest purchases at a market rate of 14,000 pounds to the dollar - the rate used on its official exchange platform. The pound traded lower in the market after the announcement at around 15,500 to the dollar.

It is the third time in a month that the Energy Ministry has raised the official price of petrol in coordination with the Central Bank.

Last week, the ministry raised petrol prices by 38 per cent in a bid to ease months-long shortages, which led to long queues at filling stations and sparked violence across the country.

The shortages intensified as Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis, which unfolded in late 2019, accelerated. The World Bank called the situation one of the world's worst three crises since the 1850s.

The financial meltdown deteriorated further as politicians bickered over ministerial portfolios leaving Lebanon without a Cabinet formation for almost a year, after the massive explosion that killed more than 200 people in Beirut and destroyed large parts of the capital.

Prime minister Najib Mikati, whose government received the approval of Parliament this week, has pledged to enact reforms and seek help from the International Monetary Fund to weather the storm.

Mr Mikati is set to meet French President Emanuel Macron on Friday in Paris.

The French leader and his western allies say financial support for Lebanon is conditional on the implementation of anti-corruption reforms.

Updated: September 22nd 2021, 11:04 AM
