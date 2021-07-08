Plane crash north of Beirut kills three

A Cessna 208 Caravan, similar to the plane which crashed north of Beirut on Thursday killing three.

Three people are believed to have died after a small training plane crashed in a village north of Beirut.

The plane carrying one pilot and two passengers crashed near the village of Ghosta, in Keserwan shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

The plane, a Cessna 172, had taken off from Beirut airport about 20 minutes before crashing and was owned by Open Sky Aviation, a flight school in the Lebanese capital.

Lebanon's Minister of Public Works was in the airport when the incident took pace.

“It was foggy in the area ... the aircraft hit rocks above a house," Ziad Maalouf, who witnessed the accident, told Reuters.

“After hearing the bang, we ran out and we saw the remains of people.”

Images posted to social media purported to show plane wreckage lying against a rock face. The cause of the crash has not yet been identified.

Open Sky Aviation were not immediately available for comment.

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

West Indies v England ODI series: West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas. Fixtures: 1st ODI - February 20, Bridgetown 2nd ODI - February 22, Bridgetown 3rd ODI - February 25, St George's 4th ODI - February 27, St George's 5th ODI - March 2, Gros Islet

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

