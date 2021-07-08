Plane crash north of Beirut kills three

Three people are believed to have died after a small training plane crashed in a village north of Beirut.
The plane carrying one pilot and two passengers crashed near the village of Ghosta, in Keserwan shortly before 2pm on Thursday.
The plane, a Cessna 172, had taken off from Beirut airport about 20 minutes before crashing and was owned by Open Sky Aviation, a flight school in the Lebanese capital.
Lebanon's Minister of Public Works was in the airport when the incident took pace.
“It was foggy in the area ... the aircraft hit rocks above a house," Ziad Maalouf, who witnessed the accident, told Reuters.
بالصور: سقوط طائرة في أحراج #غوسطا!https://t.co/h8fZdrvqyt@LebarmyOfficial @LBpresidency @LebISF pic.twitter.com/vzPiQh5465— Spot Shot (@spotshotvideo) July 8, 2021
“After hearing the bang, we ran out and we saw the remains of people.”
Images posted to social media purported to show plane wreckage lying against a rock face. The cause of the crash has not yet been identified.
Open Sky Aviation were not immediately available for comment.
