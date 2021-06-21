King Abdullah's former confidant pleads not guilty in Jordan sedition case

A former confidant of Jordan’s King Abdullah faced a secret trial on Monday in one of the most sensitive cases since the monarch took power 22 years ago.

Journalists were denied entry to Bassem Awadallah’s trial on sedition charges, presided over by a military judge. The court complex is near a military airport in the Marka district on the edge of Amman.

Mr Awadallah’s lawyer, told reporters gathered outside the court complex that both defendants pleaded not guilty to sedition charges.

He said defence lawyers argued that that the court did not have the jurisdiction to look into the case, but that the military judge rejected their argument.

State television said the first session will see the authorities will call six witnesses against Mr Awadallah, a 57 year old doctor in economics and architect of Jordan’s economic liberalisation in the 1990s.

Video shown on pro-government media showed Mr Awadallah wearing a blue prison suit and being led into the court by security personnel in combat gear.

Until his arrest in April, Mr Awadallah was one of few figures in Jordan with star power on the regional scene and internationally.

He fell out with the king in a public episode that has shaken the country and led to rumours of a coup attempt. Sharif Hasan bin Zaid, a distant cousin of the king, is on trial with identical charges.

The case revealed some of the complex socio-political dynamics that underpin the political system in Jordan, particularly ties between the ruler and tribes who have traditionally received wide-ranging state benefits.

The royal rift first emerged when King Abdullah removed his half-brother, Prince Hamzah Bin Hussein, as the crown prince in 2004.

Authorities accuse Mr Awadallah and Sharif Hassan of co-ordinating with Prince Hamzah to destabilise the kingdom. They did not give details.

The prince is not on trial. He has not been seen in public since he signed a document shortly after the incident affirming his allegiance to the king .

State media said the trial will be secret and no one is being allowed into the court except the two defendants and their legal representatives.

Another 16 men whom the authorities said were associates of Prince Hamzah were also arrested in April. They were released three weeks later and no charges were brought against them.

They were all members of tribes, which underpin the security forces and are largely employed in the government.

In April Jordan’s army chief, Maj Gen Yousef Huneiti was heard telling Prince Hamzah in a leaked tape to cease contact with the tribes.

The prince, witnesses said, met tribes in Al Salt after seven coronavirus patients died at the city's government hospital in March because of an oxygen shortage.

The deaths sparked protests across Jordan demanding the resignation of the government.

The authorities cracked down on the protests, arresting hundreds of people.

According to a court document cited by official media, Mr Awadallah sent a message to Sharif Hasan after the Al Salt incident, saying: "It is the time of H.”

Mr Afif said the court’s session was adjourned until Tuesday.