Jordan’s King Abdullah orders end to parliamentary session

Move comes after legislature expelled tribal deputy who made disparaging remarks about the monarch

Jordan's King Abdullah II suspended the Jordanian parliament on Monday. AP
Jordan's King Abdullah II suspended the Jordanian parliament on Monday. AP

Jordan’s King Abdullah ordered an end to the current parliamentary session on Monday, a day after the legislature removed a tribal deputy who called on his followers to defy the monarch’s authority.

The King decreed to “dissolve the extra-ordinary parliamentary cycle starting from the 10th of June,” the royal court said.

The royal decree does not dissolve the 130-member parliament, which started its four-year cycle in December 2020.

A translation of the order by Jordan's official news agency said that the king’s decision constitutes a “proroguing” of parliament, meaning the king exercised his authority to end sessions of the sitting parliament.

It was not immediately clear whether the move was procedural or specifically in response to the political episode that has rocked Jordan since the weekend.

Parliament convened a special meeting on Sunday in which it expelled Osama Al Ajarmeh, an MP from Naour, an urban and farming region just south of Amman.

Footage on social media on Saturday showed Mr Al Ajarmeh apparently making threatening remarks to his followers in Naour about the king and insulting the monarch.

In the footage Mr Al Ajarmeh is shown brandishing a sword and wearing a concealed gun holster.

Parliament Speaker Abdulmunem Awadat told the legislature on Sunday that Mr Al Ajarmeh was expelled after he made “insulting” comments about the king.

Read More

Four members of a security force injured dealing with riots in the Naour area. Petra News AgencyGuns fired into the air as supporters of ousted Jordanian MP riot near Amman

Jordanians clash with security forces

Saudi Arabia announces joint military exercise with other Arab nations

On Sunday, security forces confronted Mr Al Ajarmeh's supporters who gathered in Naour but mostly kept their distance as some of his followers fired guns in the air.

A resident of Naour told The National that the gatherings largely subsided on Monday, with security forces staying mostly on the edge of the region.

Lawlessness in the suburb and other areas on the outskirts of the capital has increased sharply in the past decade, as tribes that depend on the state for employment have seen their prospects diminish.

Jordan has been in recession since last year and unemployment is officially at a record 24 per cent.

In the past decade the state has curbed hiring, with the public sector and security forces mostly dominated by members of the tribes.

The tribes are concentrated in the centre and south of the country and also make up the majority of parliament.

Jordan’s Hashemite monarchs have depended on the tribes to consolidate power since Jordan was founded as the British protectorate of Transjordan 100 years ago.

A large proportion of the kingdom’s 10 million population, however, are of Palestinian origin.

A constitutional lawyer said the king’s decision to end the parliamentary cycle, which started in December, appeared more procedural than in relation to the episode involving Mr Al Ajarmeh.

He said parliament, which has little political power in Jordan, convened in December in an extraordinary cycle following elections during the coronavirus.

“The current cycle was about to end anyway” he said.

Updated: June 7, 2021 05:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one