Jordan's planning minister tests positive for Covid-19

Jordanian Planning Minister Nasser Shraideh said on Monday that he has contracted the coronavirus.

He is the second minister in the 32-member cabinet to announce he has Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Firas Harawi said on Sunday that he tested positive for the disease.

Official media quoted Mr Shraideh as saying that his condition was “stable” and that he is “adhering to home quarantine procedures”.

Read more Snow expected in Jordan's mountain areas this week

Coronavirus infection rates have been rising sharply in the kingdom in the last three weeks as officially recorded deaths from the pandemic exceeded 13,000.

Official data showed that 23 per cent of the 50,000 people who took PCR tests in Jordan in the last 24 hours had tested positive for the virus.

This compares with 20 per cent of 34,500 people testing positive the day before.

A fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit Jordan at the beginning of this month, spurred by the Omicron variant, heath officials say.

The government has reported more than 1.1 million infections.

With low testing rates and a young population who tend to show fewer symptoms, doctors say the true number of infections in the country of 10.7 million could be much higher.

Omicron in the Middle East — in pictures