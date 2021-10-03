Jordan's king speaks with Syria's Assad for first time in decade

King Abdullah tells Bashar Al Assad by phone that he supports efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty

epa07134054 A handout photo made available by Syria's Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaking during a meeting with delegations of the Executive Committee of the World Peace Council and the International Young Democrat Union (IYDU) in Damascus, Syria, 31 October 2018. According to SANA, Assad said that his country has paid a 'dear price' to preserve its independence. He also said that some western countries have 'narrow interests' adding that those countries do not feel hesitant to ignite wars to achieve their interests by using extremist thoughts which were promoted by the US administration in the 1980s. EPA/SANA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman
Oct 3, 2021

Jordan’s King Abdullah has spoken by phone with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad for the first time in a decade and expressed his support of a unified and stable neighbour, Jordan’s official news agency reported.

Monday's phone call was the first official communication between the two men since the outbreak of the Syrian uprising in March 2011 and the ensuing civil war and fragmentation of the country.

“His majesty affirmed during the call Jordan’s support for the efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and stability and the unity of its territory and its people,” the agency reported.

Turkey boosts military posture in north Syria after inconclusive talks with Russia

Jordan has made diplomatic and commercial moves to accommodate the Syrian regime since King Abdullah visited Moscow in August, although diplomats say there remains no regional consensus on the normalisation of relations.

Russia, Mr Al Assad’s most powerful backer, has urged Jordan and other countries in the region to normalise ties with the Assad regime since Moscow sent its military to Syria in late 2015.

Updated: October 3rd 2021, 4:16 PM
SyriaSyria Civil WarJordanRussia
