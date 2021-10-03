Jordan's king speaks with Syria's Assad for first time in decade

Jordan’s King Abdullah has spoken by phone with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad for the first time in a decade and expressed his support of a unified and stable neighbour, Jordan’s official news agency reported.

Monday's phone call was the first official communication between the two men since the outbreak of the Syrian uprising in March 2011 and the ensuing civil war and fragmentation of the country.

“His majesty affirmed during the call Jordan’s support for the efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and stability and the unity of its territory and its people,” the agency reported.

Jordan has made diplomatic and commercial moves to accommodate the Syrian regime since King Abdullah visited Moscow in August, although diplomats say there remains no regional consensus on the normalisation of relations.

Russia, Mr Al Assad’s most powerful backer, has urged Jordan and other countries in the region to normalise ties with the Assad regime since Moscow sent its military to Syria in late 2015.