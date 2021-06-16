Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian woman in West Bank

The incident came amid fresh tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli police tow a car they said was used in an attack near Hizmeh Junction in the West Bank. AP 
Israeli police tow a car they said was used in an attack near Hizmeh Junction in the West Bank. AP 

A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Wednesday, after what the military said was an attempted car-ramming and knife attack.

Read More

A Palestinian woman argues with Israeli police as she is evacuated before a flag-waving procession by far-right demonstrators in Jerusalem's Old City. ReutersIsraeli nationalist flag march in Jerusalem stokes tensions after Gaza ceasefire

'He won't free us from occupation': Palestinians place little hope on new Israeli rule

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the woman died after being shot.

"The Palestinian civil liaison informed the health ministry of the death of a woman shot by [Israeli forces] in Hizma," it said, citing the body that co-ordinates with Israel on military and civilian issues concerning the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said "an assailant arrived in her car and attempted to ram into a number of … soldiers" near Hizma, south of Ramallah, before she "exited her vehicle with a knife drawn."

"The soldiers responded with fire towards the assailant and neutralised her," it said.

Official Palestinian news website Wafa identified the woman as Mai Afana, 29, from the town of Abu Dis, which is east of Jerusalem.

The incident came amid fresh tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel carried out air strikes early on Wednesday targeting Hamas military compounds in the Gaza Strip after people in the Palestinian territory launched incendiary balloons at southern Israel.

The balloons, which caused over 20 fires, were sent after a march of ultranationalist Israelis in Jerusalem's flashpoint Old City on Tuesday.

It was the first flare-up in violence between Israel and Palestinian militants since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of heavy fighting between the two sides.

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip that began on May 10 killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, Gaza authorities said.

In Israel, 13 people, including a soldier, were killed by rockets and missiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Updated: June 16, 2021 07:38 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen raises the trophy after winning the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. AFP

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to welcome fans back for 2021 race

F1
Pretoria, South Africa. AFP

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

Health
The Dubai Police V8 Mercedes Benz SLS AMG was flown to Milan in Italy by Emirates SkyCargo, to take part in the Mille Miglia tour. Courtesy Dubai Police 

Dubai Police fly into Italy for 1,000 mile classic car race

UAE Government
Woman can apply without permission from their male guardian. AFP

More than 450,000 Saudi citizens and residents apply for Hajj permits in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia
A Covid-19 safety sign on Al Qahirah street, Abu Dhabi, reminds people of restrictions. Victor Besa / The National 

Abu Dhabi trials use of handheld scanners to detect potential Covid-19 symptoms for drivers

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one