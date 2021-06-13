Israeli parliament meets to vote on new coalition government

The approval of the new government will bring the end of Prime Minister Netanyahu's 12 years as the head of the country

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett (L) attend the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, 30 August 2016.EPA
Israel's parliament has begun its session to hold a vote of confidence in a new grand coalition government that brings together unlikely bedfellows including right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist former TV host Yair Lapid and Arab Islamist Mansour Abbas.

If successful on Sunday, the vote will push current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving leader – out of power for the first time in 12 years.

Each of the men will be speaking before the vote.

Mr Bennett is starting the speeches and will be followed by Mr Lapid and finally Mr Netanyahu.

The new government, if voted in, will be politically wide-ranging and includes the far left and the far right. It will also be a significant moment for Israeli history for including an independent Arab party.

The coalition will control only a razor-thin majority of 61 of the 120 seats in parliament for a term that will last to 2023. Mr Bennett will be prime minister first before the seat rotates to Yair Lapid for the last two years – if they can keep the coalition together that long.

12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu – in pictures

The parties in the coalition have agreed to largely try to sidestep hot-button topics – including policy towards Palestinians – in favour of domestic reform and rebuilding the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new speaker, expected to be centrist Mickey Levy, is to be voted in before the vote to confirm the new government.

If the vote passes, the government will be sworn in immediately, formally replacing Mr Netanyahu.

The then former prime minister will take up the role as opposition, holding the new government to account.

Protesters gathered outside Mr Netanyahu’s residence at the weekend chanting “bye, bye Bibi, bye, bye,” using the popular nickname for the prime minister. They celebrated the downfall of a man facing trial for corruption and what opponents say is a legacy of placing his own political survival above the needs of the country.

His many supporters, however, will struggle to accept the end of the road for a defining figure in Israeli politics and a man who has batted away years of international pressure on the peace process while defending the nation from the threat he sees from Iran.

Who is in the new Israeli coalition?

Yair Lapid: Yesh Atid (There is a Future) 17 seats

Benny Gantz: Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) 8 seats

Avigdor Lieberman: Israel Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) 7 seats

Merav Michaeli: HaAvoda (Labour) 7 seats

Naftali Bennett: Yamina (Rightwards) 7 seats

Gideon Sa'ar: Tikva Hadasha (New Hope) 6 seats

Nitzan Horowitz: Meretz (Vigour) 6 seats

Mansour Abbas: Ra'am (United Arab List) 4 seats

Published: June 13, 2021 05:10 PM

