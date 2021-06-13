Here is the expected list of new Israeli government ministers

Naftali Bennett announced his proposed cabinet before parliamentary vote

Naftali Bennett called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjami Netanyahu not to leave 'scorched earth' behind at the end of his tenure. EPA
Israel's parliament is set to vote in a new government led by far-right leader Naftali Bennett but made up of a broad coalition of eight parties – Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)

Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)

Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)

Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)

Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)

Transportation: Merav Michaeli (Labor)

Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)

Public Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)

Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)

Economy: Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid)

Labor, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Energy: Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid)

Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)

Intelligence Services: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)

Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)

Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)

Culture and Sports: Chili Tropper (Blue and White)

Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)

Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Construction, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)

Regional Co-operation: Essawi Frej (Meretz)

Science and Technology: Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White)

Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamed Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)

Finance Committee chairman: Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chairman: Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid)

Law and Constitution Committee chairman: Rabbi Gilad Kariv (Labor)

Aliyah and Diaspora Affairs Committee chairman: Yair Golan (Meretz)

Published: June 13, 2021 07:32 PM

