Here is the expected list of new Israeli government ministers
Naftali Bennett announced his proposed cabinet before parliamentary vote
Israel's parliament is set to vote in a new government led by far-right leader Naftali Bennett but made up of a broad coalition of eight parties – Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.
Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)
Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)
Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)
Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)
Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)
Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)
Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)
Transportation: Merav Michaeli (Labor)
Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)
Public Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)
Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)
Economy: Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid)
Labor, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)
Energy: Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid)
Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)
Intelligence Services: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)
Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)
Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)
Culture and Sports: Chili Tropper (Blue and White)
Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)
Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)
Construction, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)
Regional Co-operation: Essawi Frej (Meretz)
Science and Technology: Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White)
Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)
Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamed Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)
Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)
Finance Committee chairman: Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu)
Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chairman: Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid)
Law and Constitution Committee chairman: Rabbi Gilad Kariv (Labor)
Aliyah and Diaspora Affairs Committee chairman: Yair Golan (Meretz)
Published: June 13, 2021 07:32 PM