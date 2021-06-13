Here is the expected list of new Israeli government ministers

Israel's parliament is set to vote in a new government led by far-right leader Naftali Bennett but made up of a broad coalition of eight parties – Yamina, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Labor, Meretz, United Arab List, Kahol Lavan and Yisrael Beiteinu.

Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)

Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)

Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)

Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)

Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)

Transportation: Merav Michaeli (Labor)

Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)

Public Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor)

Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)

Economy: Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid)

Labor, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Energy: Karin Elharrar (Yesh Atid)

Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labor)

Intelligence Services: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)

Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)

Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)

Culture and Sports: Chili Tropper (Blue and White)

Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)

Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Construction, Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope)

Regional Co-operation: Essawi Frej (Meretz)

Science and Technology: Orit Farkash Hacohen (Blue and White)

Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamed Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)

Finance Committee chairman: Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chairman: Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid)

Law and Constitution Committee chairman: Rabbi Gilad Kariv (Labor)

Aliyah and Diaspora Affairs Committee chairman: Yair Golan (Meretz)