Senior Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

A senior Iraqi intelligence officer was shot dead near his home east of Baghdad on Monday, according to state media.

This is the latest in a wave of targeted killings that has swept the country in recent years.

Col Nibras Abu Ali was assistant director of the Intelligence Service’s Monitoring Department, according to local news reports.

“Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the officer in the Al Baladiyat area, east of Baghdad early on Monday. He died immediately,” Iraq’s state-run National Iraqi News Agency said quoting a security source .

In March, another senior intelligence officer was assassinated in the Iraqi capital.

Gunmen carrying a pistol fitted with a silencer assassinated Lt Col Mahmoud Laith Hussein as he walked in Baghdad’s western neighbourhood of Mansour.

The gunman shot Col Hussein in the head after running up to him from behind and kicking him in the leg; he was wearing a white cap, according to CCTV footage.

The officer worked at the Intelligence Service Counter-Espionage Department.

Targeted killing is not a new phenomena in Iraq. The country has witnessed dozens of high-profile assassinations since operations against ISIS and other extremist groups were launched.

Some militias, which are backed by Iran, have accused Iraq’s intelligence services of collaborating with the US forces against them.

Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was killed near Baghdad airport after landing from Syria in January 2020.

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis was also killed in the operation.

The killing of Col Ali comes as Iraq’s military intensifies its battle against the remnants of ISIS, despite its formal defeat in 2017.

Iraq's military along with the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces launched a joint security operation in the north of the country to find ISIS militants as well as hidden bases, tunnels, and caches of weaponry.