Senior Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

This is the latest in a wave of targeted killings that has been sweeping the country in recent years

People chant slogans as they march with the body of Iraqi anti-government activist Ihab Al Wazni during a funeral procession in the central city of Karbala on May 9, 2021, following his assassination. AFP
People chant slogans as they march with the body of Iraqi anti-government activist Ihab Al Wazni during a funeral procession in the central city of Karbala on May 9, 2021, following his assassination. AFP

A senior Iraqi intelligence officer was shot dead near his home east of Baghdad on Monday, according to state media.

This is the latest in a wave of targeted killings that has swept the country in recent years.

Col Nibras Abu Ali was assistant director of the Intelligence Service’s Monitoring Department, according to local news reports.

“Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the officer in the Al Baladiyat area, east of Baghdad early on Monday. He died immediately,” Iraq’s state-run National Iraqi News Agency said quoting a security source.

In March, another senior intelligence officer was assassinated in the Iraqi capital.

Gunmen carrying a pistol fitted with a silencer assassinated Lt Col Mahmoud Laith Hussein as he walked in Baghdad’s western neighbourhood of Mansour.

The gunman shot Col Hussein in the head after running up to him from behind and kicking him in the leg; he was wearing a white cap, according to CCTV footage.

Read More

US Army soldiers (L), stand next to the former Ba'ath Party Headquarters near entrance to the International Zone on May 30, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. AFPDrone attacks in Iraq point to new Iranian strategy

Iraq’s refusal to free militia leader risks escalation, experts warn

US air defences destroy explosive drones targeting base in Iraq

The officer worked at the Intelligence Service Counter-Espionage Department.

Targeted killing is not a new phenomena in Iraq. The country has witnessed dozens of high-profile assassinations since operations against ISIS and other extremist groups were launched.

Some militias, which are backed by Iran, have accused Iraq’s intelligence services of collaborating with the US forces against them.

Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, was killed near Baghdad airport after landing from Syria in January 2020.

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis was also killed in the operation.

The killing of Col Ali comes as Iraq’s military intensifies its battle against the remnants of ISIS, despite its formal defeat in 2017.

Iraq's military along with the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces launched a joint security operation in the north of the country to find ISIS militants as well as hidden bases, tunnels, and caches of weaponry.

Updated: June 7, 2021 02:41 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one