Food poisoning at Iraqi wedding leaves 50 unwell

More than 50 people came down with food poisoning after attending a wedding in Iraq.

Spoiled food was served at the celebration in Hawijah, Kirkuk province, officials said on Wednesday.

The situation was “under control” by Thursday morning, Ziyad Khalaf, director general of the Kirkuk Health Department, told the state-owned Iraqi News Agency.

“The cases are mild to moderate,” he added.

It comes as Iraq reels from a devastating fire that killed more than 100 people at a wedding near Mosul.

The Christian town of Qaraqosh, once ruled by ISIS, is in mourning after hundreds were trapped in the blaze at a wedding hall said to only have one functioning exit.

Every home in the town, visited by Pope Francis in 2021, has lost a family member in the fire, locals told The National.

Survivors said the wedding hall caught fire in seconds after fireworks hit the ceiling.

Officials blamed the tragedy on the fireworks and “the absence of safety and security measures”.

The majority of the victims were said to be children.

Mass funerals took place on Wednesday, some attended by the bride and groom, and more are scheduled for Thursday.

The tragedy has fostered anger over poor safety standards in Iraq, where a series of hospital fires killed almost 200 people in 2021.

Thirteen people have been arrested over Tuesday's fire, including the owner of the wedding hall.

Eighty-three people died in a fire at Baghdad's Ibn Al Khatib hospital in April 2021, said to be caused by an exploding oxygen tank.

Three months later 92 people were killed in a blaze at a coronavirus hospital in Nasiriyah.