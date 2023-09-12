Iraq says it has moved Kurdish dissident groups away from Iran border

Iraq has moved the camps of armed Iranian Kurdish opposition groups away from the border with Iran and deeper into its own territory, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday.

The announcement came days ahead of Iran's deadline for Iraq to disarm the opposition groups, which are based in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region.

“All the necessary measures have been taken according to the agreement with Iran to remove these groups from the borders and relocate them to camps deep within Iraqi Kurdistan,” Mr Hussein told reporters at a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart in Baghdad.

The region has for decades hosted camps and rear bases operated by Kurdish dissident groups from Turkey and Iran.

READ MORE Iraqi Kurdish region appeals for Baghdad funds to meet financial commitments

They include the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is based in Turkey but also operates in Iraq. It has been designated a terrorist group by the US and EU. The main Iranian groups are the Free Life Party of Kurdistan, known by its Kurdish acronym PJAK, and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

The presence of these groups in northern Iraq has been a source of tension between Baghdad and its neighbours.

“Our constitution doesn’t allow to any non-Iraqi, or even Iraqi group or party to use the Iraqi territories to attack neighbouring countries,” Mr Hussein said.

“So we deal with these groups according to the constitution. Therefore, we have prolonged and honest discussions with the Iranian and Turkish sides in this regard.

“These groups are not allowed to cross the border and use their weapons against the Iranian government,” he said.

Iran and Turkey have carried out repeated attacks on the Kurdish opposition groups, accusing them of destabilising their security, and have repeatedly called on Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional government to disarm and expel these groups.

Mr Hussein did not say whether the Iranian opposition groups were disarmed or whether wanted members had been handed over to Iran.

He said he would visit Tehran on Wednesday.

“We are committed to this agreement, so we expect the Iranian side not to resort to violence against Iraqi Kurdistan and the sovereignty of Iraq,” he said.