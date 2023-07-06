Baghdad airport electricity back on after power cut

Electricity has been restored at Baghdad's International Airport's after a power cut on Thursday, an official told The National.

Flights were not disrupted by the blackout, which lasted about an hour, the official said.

Iraq has been battling with a severe electricity crisis for years following decades of war and with temperatures approaching 50°C in recent days.

"Electricity is back to normal at the airport. The outage lasted for [about] one hour," the official said.

The soaring temperatures have led to power cuts across Iraq, with citizens affected across the country.

More to follow.