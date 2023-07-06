Baghdad airport electricity back on after power cut

High temperatures have affected power across Iraq

The power is back on at Baghdad International Airport. Reuters
Mina Aldroubi
Sinan Mahmoud
Jul 06, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Electricity has been restored at Baghdad's International Airport's after a power cut on Thursday, an official told The National.

Flights were not disrupted by the blackout, which lasted about an hour, the official said.

Iraq has been battling with a severe electricity crisis for years following decades of war and with temperatures approaching 50°C in recent days.

"Electricity is back to normal at the airport. The outage lasted for [about] one hour," the official said.

The soaring temperatures have led to power cuts across Iraq, with citizens affected across the country.

More to follow.

Updated: July 06, 2023, 2:19 PM
Iraq
