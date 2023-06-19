Iraqi filmmaker found dead a week after going missing, says brother

Iraqi artist and filmmaker Luay Fadhil has been found dead a week after his disappearance, his brother said on Monday.

Fadhil, 41, was last seen on June 13 as he left the College of Fine Arts in Waziriyah, an eastern neighbourhood of Baghdad.

“My brother, father and friend is dead. I found him at the Forensic [morgue],” his brother Abbas wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Abbas had appealed for his brother's safe return on Sunday, leaving his phone number for those who have details to call him.

“The last time he was seen at 10.50am,” he wrote on Facebook. “He’s a kind human being an has no problems with anyone, I hope to see him among us again and safe.”

The filmmaker was a originally a construction engineer before taking a course at the New York Film Academy Abu Dhabi, according to Ruya Foundation, a Baghdad-based cultural NGO.

Filmmaker Luay Fadhil directed the award-winning films Lipstick and Cotton, which deal with the difficulties young people face at puberty. Photo: Abbas Fadhil

Award-winning director

Among the films he directed were Lipstick, in 2012, about sex education classes at a boy’s high school in Baghdad, and Cotton, in 2013, about a girl from a village outside the holy Shia revered city of Najaf as she approaches her teens.

Lipstick won the Gold Award at the Festival International du Film Oriental de Geneva in 2014. Cotton won several awards, including Best Director, at the Dubai International Film Festival in 2014.

“There is no sex education at school in Iraq,” Mr Fadhil told Ruya Foundation in an interview published in 2017. “This affects the boys in the classroom of Lipstick, and the girl on the farm in Cotton,” he said.

He called the teenage years as the “most dangerous in the development of a human being".

"These are the fragile years when a person’s ethics and opinions are formed. The terrorists and militias that we have in Iraq today are often recruited as teenagers,” he said.

The circumstances of his disappearing are still unclear. The Interior Minister and the Forensic Department made no comment.