Iraqi forces deployed to guard Central Bank ahead of protests

Security forces have taken action to safeguard the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters in Baghdad from planned protests over the currency inflation crisis.

Activists close to the Sadrist and youth-led Tishreen movement and civil rights groups called for gatherings outside the bank on Wednesday after a week-long plunge of the Iraqi dinar that led Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to sack Central Bank governor Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef.

Demonstrations were expected to start at 10am Baghdad time and a journalist from The National confirmed that several groups of people were seen crossing Al Shuhadaa (Martyrs') Bridge that leads to the bank.

The Iraqi dinar hit new lows on Friday, reaching about 1,670 to the dollar. The currency has lost nearly 7 per cent of its value since mid-November. The official rate stands at 1,470 dinars to the dollar.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced the arrest overnight of suspects accused of “manipulating” dollar exchange rates in Kirkuk and Erbil.

Mr Al Sudani is expected to travel to Paris on Thursday where he will meet the French leadership.

He said the drop in the dinar’s value would be on top of his agenda as part of discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.