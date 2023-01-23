Iraqi prime minister dismisses Central Bank governor

Iraq’s prime minister has dismissed the country’s Central Bank governor and assigned Ali Mohsen Al Alaq to replace him, according to an official statement.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani recently summoned Mustafa Ghaleb Makhaif amid worries sparked by a currency drop against the dollar.

Iraq's local currency has been experiencing a two-month roller coaster ride following a tightening of procedures for international transfers, with some blaming Washington for the dinar's woes.

While the official exchange rate has been fixed at 1,470 Iraqi dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at up to 1,600 to the greenback on local markets from mid-November, before settling at about 1,570 dinars, according to state media.

Though the depreciation does not seem particularly dramatic, especially compared to other countries in the region, it has sent panic through the Iraqi population, which fears a price surge on imported goods such as gas and wheat.

"The fundamental reason" for this depreciation is "external constraints", said Muzhar Saleh, a financial adviser to Mr Al Sudani.