Car bomb kills one, injures four in Erbil

One person was killed and four others injured in a car bomb attack in the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region on Friday.

A man was killed after an explosive device attached to his car detonated in Erbil, in north-east Iraq, an official from the Kurdistan Regional Government told The National.

Two women and two children were also injured in the incident, they added.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the attack.

READ MORE Iran attacks exiled Kurdish groups in Iraq as protests rage

The explosion took place in the afternoon the city's Sarbasty neighbourhood, local media reported. Social media footage showed residents rushing to the scene as plumes of black smoke billowed into the air.

Counter-terrorism forces also shared images of the charred vehicle.

Local outlets reported that the man killed in the blast was a colonel from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan political party's counter-terrorism services, although his identity is yet to be confirmed by Kurdish officials.

His wife and sister were slightly injured in the attack, while the two children were said to be in a good condition, according to reports.

Car bombings in the city are rare.

Iranian shelling has regularly targeted several areas of Erbil province and neighbouring Sulaimaniyah, both in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, in recent weeks, amid protests in neighbouring Iran.

Erbil city has been spared from the violence, however.