Briton Jim Fitton sentenced to 15 years for artefact smuggling in Iraq

A Baghdad court on Monday sentenced a British man to 15 years in prison for smuggling antiquities he picked up during a guided tour of the country’s ancient sites, a court official said.

A German tourist was acquitted. Volker Waldmann, a German, and Jim Fitton, a British geologist, were detained at Baghdad International Airport on March 20.

Officials said a search of their bags found shards, some as small as a fingernail, that had been collected at Eridu, an ancient Mesopotamian city in southern Iraq.

“I thought the worst-case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud, visibly shocked, told the Associated Press.

Judge Jabir Abd Jabir found that by picking up the items, found to be artefacts more than 200 years old according to a technical government investigation, and intending to transport them out of the country, Fitton had criminal intent to smuggle them.

Mr Waldmann's lawyer, Furat Kubba, said Fitton supported his client’s statement that he didn’t pick the pieces up from the site but was carrying them for him.

“Therefore, the judge didn’t find any criminal intent and acquitted him,” Mr Kubba told The National.

Fitton's family said in a statement on a petition website that there had been no signs to suggest visitors were not allowed to collect fragments.

“These fragments were in the open, unguarded and with no signage warning against removal,” the petition read.

“Tour leaders also collected the shards as souvenirs at the site in Eridu. Tour members were told that this would not be an issue, as the broken shards had no economic or historical value.”

A petition for British authorities to intervene has pulled in more than 100,000 signatures.

The judge did not consider Mr Soud’s arguments that laid out Fitton’s ignorance of Iraqi laws and the value of the items he gathered.

Mr Soud said he intended to appeal the sentence immediately. It is not clear whether Fitton will be allowed to serve out his sentence in his home country. This would require a bilateral agreement between Iraq and the UK.

Tourism is on the rise in Iraq thanks to an improving security situation and a government decision to allow some nationalities to pick up visas on arrival.

They either come individually or in some groups or guided tours to visit the country's ancient sites. Some of of these sites are not guarded and they are littered with mainly pottery pieces that have no historical or economic value.

According to Iraqi laws, possessing and trading in antiquities is illegal, regardless to their value, and the crime carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty.

The illicit theft and sale of antiquities have flourished in Iraq due to decades of war, social unrest and economic hardships.

In recent years, the government has acted to curb the practice, deploying security forces in and around major ancient sites nationwide and arresting dealers.

It also stepped up co-operation with different countries and organisations around the world to retrieve stolen antiquities.

Last year, it welcomed back more than 17,000 looted ancient artefacts from the US alone, including a 3,500-year-old clay tablet that bears a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh.

Hundreds of other items were also returned to Iraq from other countries, including 337 pieces held by the private Nabu Museum in Lebanon.

In April, about 100 returned paintings and sculptures – pillaged during the 2003 US invasion – were displayed at an exhibition in Baghdad.