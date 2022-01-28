Baghdad airport targeted by rocket and drone fire

At least six rockets hit Baghdad's International Airport at dawn on Friday, an Iraqi security official told The National, while a drone targeted a nearby base housing US troops, according to Iraqi police.

The rockets hit the civilian side of the airport mainly the runway, the Iraqi security official said.

The attack caused no casualties, but minor damages to at least one plane, he said.

At least one drone targeted the US Camp Victory base military base near Baghdad's airport at 4am local time, but a C-RAM system shot it down before it had reached its target, according to the Iraqi Media News Agency.

At least one civilian plane was damaged by rocket fire, police told Reuters.

Damage can be seen from inside the unused Iraqi Airways passenger plane at Baghdad International Airport. Iraqi security official.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Friday’s attack is the third this month on Camp Victory base near the airport after it last came under attack on January 3 by two drones on the second anniversary of the deaths of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis.