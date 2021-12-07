Iraq: car bomb attack reported in Basra

Basra's governor says 4 people were killed in the bombing

Dec 7, 2021

A car bombing was reported in Basrah on Tuesday. The Governor of Basra, Asaad Al Idani confirmed it was a motorcycle bomb. Mr Al Idani told The National that at least four were killed and four were wounded. The explosion burned two cars nearby.

Explosives experts are still investigating the explosion.

The blast reportedly happened near the Republican Hospital in the centre of the city.

Local news site Basra Today posted video on social media showing a column of black smoke rising from the scene.

This is a developing story.

Updated: December 7th 2021, 9:57 AM
Breaking newsIraq
