Iraq election day: poor early turnout in Mosul

Voting in Iraq’s second city got off to a sluggish start on Sunday, with registration issues and apathy threatening to suppress voter turnout.

Mosul, participating in its second national election since the city was recaptured from ISIS in 2017, is in focus along with the rest of Nineveh governorate in the election with a combined 32 seats in the country’s Council of Representatives.

Yet at the Amer Abdullah School in the city’s west, an official from the Iraqi Higher Election Commission (IHEC) said that turnout had barely topped 5 per cent by noon, six hours before polls are scheduled to close.

“A lot of people didn’t receive their voting cards in time,” said Saleh Abu Ali, manager of the voting centre.

“If people don’t want to come and vote, then, of course, that is their right. We have all the equipment – it’s working; but I still urge them to come and vote."

Voters have to present the new biometric ID cards issued by the Iraqi High Electoral Commission, replacing the previous system that allowed Iraqis to vote if they presented one of several ID forms.

Soldiers guarding the Amer Abdullah School confirmed that they had turned away several people who did not have the new cards.

“These people who didn’t receive their cards are devastated because they have seen the previous parliament hasn’t done anything worth mentioning to rebuild Mosul," said Abdul Kareem Jassim, 60, whose finger was still wet with black ink after casting his vote.

National Intelligence said two people were arrested in Mosul for attempting to vote with forged cards.

Speaking outside the school, Najim Al Jabouri, the governor of Nineveh, told The National said that although voting in the morning had been slow, he expected it to pick up through the afternoon.

“I think in the afternoon the people will come quickly, and it will be busy in the voting stations."

A new electoral law means a record 432 candidates are standing for election in Nineveh governorate, many of them for small or independent parties, although several larger lists are expected to dominate in the vote.

At several polling stations in Mosul’s Old City – still badly damaged from the anti-ISIS war, volunteers and soldiers appeared to vastly outnumber those queuing to vote. Electoral officials said they were confident that more people would turn out to vote in the afternoon.