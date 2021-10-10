Iraq elections 2021: Citizens head to polls to choose new parliament in early vote

Polling in Iraq's parliamentary election began under tight security on Sunday morning with independent candidates contesting for the first time since democracy was restored in 2003.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi called on all Iraqis to vote.

"We all have to work to change our reality," Mr Al Kadhimi said after casting his ballot in Baghdad.

“Go out and vote for the sake of Iraq and your future.”

The vote is being held months ahead of schedule under a new electoral law in response to the demands of the pro-reform, youth-led protest movement ignited in October 2019 over rampant corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs.

The election is the fifth since the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship by a US-led invasion in 2003.

A total of 3,249 candidates are vying for the 329 seats in parliament. Among them are 951 women who are guaranteed 25 per cent, or 83, of the seats under the new law.

صوتكَ مستقبلك، اليوم كنتُ أول من شارك في التصويت في الانتخابات التي وعدنا شعبنا و أوفينا.. يا شعبنا العزيز نساءً ورجالاً وشباباً شاركوا وارسموا مستقبلكم بأيديكم .

Out of about 25 million registered voters, more than 23 million have updated their information to be eligible to take part.

"We only hope to have peace and stability in this country," Ali Al Greywit, a 40-year-old employee at a medical lab, told The National after voting in Baghdad's Karrada district.

"We need nothing other than peace and stability."

The elections are not expected to change the country’s political landscape as the established parties – mainly those with militia links – are likely to hold the balance of power after the vote.

Tight security measures have been put in place to protect voters.

Roads leading to polling centres have been closed off by razor wire and security forces are on patrol.

Authorities have closed airports and land crossings from 9am on Sunday until 6am on Monday. Trucks with capacity of more than two tonnes, motorcycles and auto rickshaws will not be allowed in the streets.

Movement between the provinces is also prohibited. All shops and restaurants have been ordered to remain closed until Monday morning, except for pharmacies, bakeries, supermarkets and grocers.

Besides allowing independent candidates to contest, the new electoral law has divided the country into constituencies, with seats to be allotted to whoever gets the most votes in each electoral district.

In previous elections, political parties were awarded seats based on their share of the national vote.

The new law and an eagerness for change have encouraged independent candidates to compete against major Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political parties.

The main Shiite groups are the Sadrist Movement led by firebrand cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, the Fatah Alliance made up of Iran-backed Shiite militias, and the National State Forces Alliance created by former prime minister Haider Al Abadi and Shiite cleric Ammar Al Hakim.

Two main Sunni alliances are Taqadum, led by Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al Halbousi, and Azim, led by tycoon Khamis Al Kanjar. Both men are from Anbar province in western Iraq.

In the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Kurds will be choosing between the two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and smaller opposition parties.

Activists of the October 2019 protest movement are divided about the elections, with some are calling for a boycott while others are running as independents or within newly formed political parties or secular alliances.

The main activist party is the Imtidad Movement, formed in the southern city of Nasiriyah, which has 38 candidates in nine provinces.