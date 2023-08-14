Iran shrine attack: One dead in Shiraz shooting

One person was killed and eight injured in an attack on a Shiite shrine in Shiraz on Sunday, Iranian state news reported.

"One person has been killed and eight others wounded in the attack," official news agency IRNA reported, quoting deputy Fars governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla.

The wounded "have been transferred to medical centres and are undergoing treatment", IRNA said.

Earlier, it said four people were killed but retracted the initial report.

The reports said two “terrorists” entered the shrine with guns, one of whom had been apprehended, according to state media.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said at least seven people were wounded and shops in the area had been closed. State TV said the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.

State news agency Irna posted a photo of bullet holes in glass panes at the entrance to the shrine on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The Shah Cheragh mausoleum is home to the tomb of Ahmad, brother of Imam Reza - the eighth Shiite imam - and is considered the holiest site in southern Iran.

An attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque in October 2022, claimed by ISIS, killed 13 people.

Authorities in Shiraz publicly hanged two men convicted of involvement in that attack last month.

Three others were sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 25 years.

The lone gunman, said to be from Tajikistan, died in a hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.