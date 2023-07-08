Militants attack police station in southern Iran

Militants including suicide bombers attacked a police station in Sistan and Baluchestan province on Saturday, Iranian state media reported.

One officer was killed in the attack in Zahedan city, capital of the south-eastern province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, broadcaster Irib said.

“Four unidentified armed individuals attacked and entered police station No 16 of Zahedan,” Irib said, quoting the province's deputy head of security, Alireza Marhamati.

Read More Iran publicly hangs two men convicted of Shiraz shrine attack

The report said the militants were equipped with suicide belts and two of them detonated their devices.

The Irna news agency said security forces had surrounded the police station and that clashes were continuing.

Security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan, home to the Baloch minority, are often the target of attacks by extremist groups.

The province was also the scene of mass protests over the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police commander late last year

Scores of people were reported to have been killed when security forces opened fire on protesters on September 30, days after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd, in police custody in Tehran sparked nationwide protests.