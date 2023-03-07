Iran makes first arrests in school poisonings

Iran on Tuesday announced the first arrests following a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has gripped the country.

More than 5,000 cases of poisoned school pupils have been reported across the country, an Iranian MP said, as attacks spread to public transport networks.

“Based on the intelligence and research measures of the intelligence agencies, a number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation,” Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state television.

The poisonings were a result of “special gas”, MP Mohammed Hassan Asefari told the Iranian Students' News Agency.

The number affected was significantly higher than official estimates of about 1,000.

“Various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used,” Mr Asefari said.

The mystery poisonings have triggered a wave of anger and demands for the authorities to take action.

They have also sparked international concern and western calls for an independent investigation.

The first cases were reported soon after the start of nationwide protests over the death of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested after wearing her hijab “inappropriately”.