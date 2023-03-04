UN nuclear watchdog chief says there are 'great expectations' for Iran talks

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday that talks were continuing with Iran on vital matters including the science sector and there were "great expectations" for the process.

Rafael Grossi began discussions in Tehran on Friday that diplomats said were meant to push Iran to co-operate with an IAEA investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Uranium has been enriched close to weapons-grade levels at the sites, the investigation found.

Talks were taking place in an "atmosphere of work, honesty and co-operation", Mr Grossi said at a news conference with Mohammad Eslami, chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation.

An IAEA report found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 per cent — weapons-grade is 90 per cent — were detected at the underground Fordo plant, about 100km south of Tehran, AFP reported.

Mr Eslami said on Wednesday that Iran's uranium enrichment was at 60 per cent, state media reported.

Mr Rossi wants to obtain “strengthened access to the [Fordo] site and an increase in the number of inspections", a diplomatic source told AFP.

Mr Grossi told the European Parliament last month that Iranian authorities had "amassed enough nuclear material for several nuclear weapons".

But he said he was “blind” to many aspects of the country's nuclear activity, including how many centrifuges Iran had.