Iran to get Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and defence systems by March

Iran will receive a number of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets by March as part of a military order that includes defence systems, missiles and helicopters, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an interview with a lawmaker.

Shahriar Heydari, who is a member of the Islamic Republic’s parliamentary commission for national security and foreign policy, did not specify the number of aircraft ordered.

“Most of these weapons will enter the country soon. For example, the Sukhoi 35 fighter jets will arrive in Iran at the beginning of next year,” Mr Heydari said, referring to the Iranian calendar year, which starts on March 21.

Iran has developed closer ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and has provided Moscow with military drones for its war, prompting tighter sanctions and heavy condemnation from the US and European Union.

Mr Heydari’s comments come as Iran faces growing international condemnation over its deadly crackdown on anti-government protests and its use of executions against protesters.