Iran sports minister given yellow card by parliament over 'mismanagement'

Hamid Sajjadi was speaking to parliamentarians about the ministry's financial problems

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a parliament session on the occasion of Parliament Day, at the Iranian parliament in Tehran. EPA
Mina Aldroubi
Jan 03, 2023
Iran's Parliament gave a warning on Tuesday to Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi, accusing him of mismanaging the ministry, the Fars news agency reported.

Mr Sajjadi spoke to parliamentarians in an open session on Tuesday to brief officials on the ministry's financial problems and expenses, especially regarding the country's football teams.

It came after the Iranian men's national team failed to progress past the group stages of December's World Cup in Qatar.

"The MPs were not satisfied with Sports Minister Sajjadi's answer about the mismanagement situation in professional sports, especially football, and he received a yellow card from the parliament," said the agency.

This is a developing story

Updated: January 03, 2023, 8:27 AM
