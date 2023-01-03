Iran sports minister given yellow card by parliament over 'mismanagement'

Iran's Parliament gave a warning on Tuesday to Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi, accusing him of mismanaging the ministry, the Fars news agency reported.

Mr Sajjadi spoke to parliamentarians in an open session on Tuesday to brief officials on the ministry's financial problems and expenses, especially regarding the country's football teams.

It came after the Iranian men's national team failed to progress past the group stages of December's World Cup in Qatar.

"The MPs were not satisfied with Sports Minister Sajjadi's answer about the mismanagement situation in professional sports, especially football, and he received a yellow card from the parliament," said the agency.

This is a developing story