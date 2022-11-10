Iranians go on strike after violent crackdown on protests

People living in western Iran went on strike on Wednesday in solidarity with mourners marking 40 days since the security forces killed dozens in a crackdown on protests.

One of Iran's most prominent actresses, Taraneh Alidoosti, posted a photo of herself on Instagram without a headscarf and holding a slogan that has become the rallying cry of the protests: "Woman. Life. Freedom".

The security forces opened fire on protests that erupted on September 30 after weekly prayers in Zahedan, capital of the restive province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Iran's border with Pakistan.

It came two weeks after demonstrations broke out across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly breaking the country's strict dress codes for women.

The crackdown on nationwide protests since her death has led to at least 304 people being killed, including 41 children and 24 women, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.

Activists were seen distributing flyers calling for protests in all cities on Wednesday for the 40-day mourning ceremony of Zahedan's "Bloody Friday", in a video shared by the 1500tasvir social media channel.

Widespread strikes were held in solidarity with Zahedan in the Kurdish cities of Baneh, Bukan, Kermanshah, Marivan, Sanandaj and Amini's home town of Saqez, in the country's west, said the Hengaw rights group.

Iranians protest in Tehran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police in September. AP Photo

The trigger for the violence that IHR said left at least 92 dead in Zahedan on September 30 was the alleged rape in custody of a 15-year-old girl by a police commander in the province's port city of Chabahar.

But analysts say the demonstrators were inspired by the protests that flared over Amini's death, which were initially driven by women's rights but have expanded over time to include other grievances.

"The 2022 protests are a convergence of angry and frustrated Iranians with the same goal, overthrowing the Islamic republic and a theocratic regime," said Saeid Golkar, from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the US.

The poverty-stricken Sistan and Balochestan province is a flashpoint for clashes with drug smugglers, as well as rebels from the Baluchi minority and Sunni extremist groups.

Activists have long complained that the region has been the victim of discrimination by Iran's Shiite clerical leadership, with disproportionate numbers of Baluchi killed in clashes every year and also hanged in executions.

Protests over Amini's death have shown no signs of abating despite the brutal crackdown and a campaign of mass arrests.

Young women have led the way, removing and burning their head coverings, chanting anti-regime slogans and confronting the security forces on the streets.

On Wednesday, reformist parties called for "courageous and innovative changes" including a referendum in a bid to end the crisis, according to a statement from the Iranian Reform Front, founded last year by officials close to former president Mohammad Khatami.

But Henry Rome, an Iran expert at the Washington Institute think tank, suggested the "call will almost certainly wither".

"The regime is unable to coalesce around even modest reforms to defuse the protests. In a moment of turbulence, there's little prospect it would go so far as to put itself on the ballot," he said.

Iran has struggled to suppress the demonstrations, which have evolved into its biggest challenge since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Security forces have fired directly on protesters using live ammunition, bird shot, tear gas and even paintballs.

'We won't let up'

Iran has sought to portray the protest movement as a plot hatched by its enemies in the West, with Britain, Canada, the EU and the US imposing sanctions over human rights violations.

The EU will seek to adopt further restrictions next week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"We won't let up," Ms Baerbock said. "We stand with the men and women of Iran, not only today, but as long as it is necessary."