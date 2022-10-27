ISIS claims Shiraz shrine attack that killed 13 in Iran

ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday, a statement on the group's Telegram channel said.

The gunmen's attack on the Shiite shrine killed 13 people and wounded dozens, authorities said, and President Ebrahim Raisi pledged that the shooting would not go unanswered.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the protests sweeping Iran paved the way for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond, according to state media.

Bullet holes and blood inside the Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, Iran. Reuters

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror," said Mr Raisi, speaking before ISIS claimed responsibility.

"This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack."

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the attacker shot an employee at the shrine entrance before his rifle jammed and he was chased by bystanders.

He managed to fix his gun and opened fire on his pursuers, before entering a courtyard and shooting worshippers. Women and children were among the dead, it said.

"I heard sounds of gunfire after we prayed," a witness told state TV. "We went to a room next to the shrine. This lowlife came and fired a barrage of shots.

"Then [the bullet] hit my arm and leg, it hit my wife's back, but thank God my child was not hit. He is 7 years old."

Iranian officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

State media blamed "takfiri terrorists", a label Tehran uses for hardline Sunni militants such as ISIS.

The group has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 at Iran's Parliament and the tomb of its founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Iran has been shaken by more than a month of anti-government demonstrations, in the biggest challenge to the regime in a decade.

Shah Cheragh Shrine personnel members cleaning the floor after the attack in Shiraz, Iran. Reuters

Thousands of protesters were on the streets of a north-western city to mark the 40 days since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, which sparked the protests.

Deaths are commemorated in Shia 40 days afterwards, typically with an outpouring of grief.

In Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez, the birthplace of the nationwide unrest now hitting Iran, crowds walked through the local cemetery and thronged her gravesite.

“Death to the dictator,” protesters cried at the Aichi cemetery, video footage showed.

Women ripped off their headscarves and waved them above their heads.

Other videos showed a large procession making its way along a motorway and through a dusty field towards Amini’s grave.

There were reports of road closures in the area.