At least seven people killed near Tehran as heavy rains trigger landslides

At least seven people died in floods near Tehran on Thursday after a landslide dumped mud four metres deep in a village west of the capital.

The flash flooding near Tehran, in the foothills of the Alborz mountains, occurred less than a week after floods in the normally arid south of Iran left 22 people dead, AFP reported.

Footage from the village of Emamzadeh Davoud posted on social media showed a teenager caked in mud clinging to a pole as a roaring spate of debris-filled water rushed past him.

Moments later a wall can be seen collapsing.

The Iranian Red Crescent (IRC) said six people were confirmed dead in the village with nine injured, while 14 others were missing.

More than 500 people were moved from the area, it said in a statement.

East of the capital, in Damavand, a body was recovered from floodwaters, state news agency IRNA reported.

The head of the IRC, Pirhossein Kolivand, told state television that heavy rains since Wednesday had caused floods and landslides in Emamzadeh Davoud, a tourist destination just outside Tehran, and that several vehicles were stuck in the mud or had been swept away.

Floods affected 18 provinces across Iran, Mr Kolivand told IRNA, including Isfahan, Yazd and Fars, where 22 people died in flooding on Saturday.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that parts of Emamzadeh Davoud had been buried under up to four metres of mud and that the search for survivors was continuing.

President Ebrahim Raisi ordered the Tehran governor to take measures to prevent further incidents and to warn residents of the dangers, his office said.

In 2019, heavy rains in southern Iran killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.