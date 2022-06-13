Two Iranian military officials ‘did not die in accidents’

The death of two Iranian military aerospace officials on Sunday was not caused by accidents as Tehran said, Iran International English has reported.

The outlet claims both men were Islamic Republican Guard Corps aerospace force officers and engineers who were engaged in "development of arms for Lebanon's Hezbollah" in Iran.

Exclusive: Unlike what the Islamic Republic claims, Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdous were not killed in "accidents". They were both IRGC Aerospace Force officers and engineers who were engaged in "development of arms for Lebanon's Hezbollah", @IranIntl has learned. pic.twitter.com/3XliqnqArc — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 13, 2022

On Monday, Iranian armed forces said the two men had been "martyred while on mission" in separate accidents inside the country.

Ali Kamani, a member of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace division, was "martyred" in Khomein in central Markazi province on Sunday, the Fars news agency quoted the IRGC as saying.

"Mohammad Abdous, an employee of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, was martyred on Sunday evening during a mission" in the northern Semnan province, the ministry said.

Fars earlier said Abdous, 33, was also working in the field of aerospace, which in Iran produces equipment ranging from military aircraft to missiles and drones.

On May 22, Guard Col Sayyad Khodai, 50, was killed outside his home in the east of the Iranian capital by attackers on motorbikes who shot him five times.

The Guard accused "Zionists" of being behind the high-profile assassination and vowed revenge.

Iran's state television has said that Khodai was a member of the Quds Force, the IRGC's foreign operations branch, and that he was "known" in Syria where Iran has acknowledged posting "military advisers".

The Guard described Khodai as a "defender of the sanctuary", a term used for those who work on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq.

Two weeks ago, Col Ali Esmailzadeh, a commander of the Quds Force, died "in an accident in his home", state news agency Irna reported.