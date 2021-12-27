Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro expected to visit Iran 'very soon'

Iran and Venezuela have become ally's due to US sanctions

The National
Dec 27, 2021

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he will soon visit Iran to finalise new agreements on co-operation with the Middle Eastern country, which has become Venezuela's top ally in boosting oil output amid US sanctions.

Venezuela and Iran have strengthened their ties since last year.

Mr Maduro's government has received vital equipment for its oil industry from Iran, which in return has received crude and other primary resources from the South American country. Iran has been crucial for Venezuela's rising oil production in 2021.

“I am going to Tehran very soon, for a visit that President [Ebrahim] Raisi offered me, so that we meet in person, to hold conversations and sign new agreements … and speed up processes of co-operation,” Mr Maduro said during an interview with satellite news broadcaster Al Mayadeen in Spanish, which was later broadcast on Venezuelan state television.

Mr Maduro said he has had two telephone conversations with Iran's president, adding that they have agreed to work on new plans, without providing details. He also did not give a date for the visit but described the two countries as “fighters.”

In 2022, Venezuela will also look to reactivate means of co-operation with Arab countries, Mr Maduro added, saying that “they love us in the Arab world, I know that Arab governments and peoples love Venezuela.”

The tightening of US sanctions since 2019 has affected Venezuela's ability to sell crude and import fuel, which has exacerbated gasoline shortages across the country.

Updated: December 27th 2021, 4:19 AM
VenezuelaIranMENAWorld
