Iran officials discuss trade and residency affairs on Oman visit

Oman's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Alharthy met Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi on Thursday in Muscat to discuss "issues of mutual interest", Iran's state news agency said.

The meeting included talks on trade, economic, parliamentary and consular issues including matters pertaining to residents in both countries, Irna reported.

Mr Sajjadi also visited Iranian-run businesses in Oman.

Read More Oman to offer long-term residency visas to attract foreign investment

"He [Mr Sajjadi] expressed hope that Iranians living in Oman could establish an Iranian Association in the country," Irna reported.

This is the first such meeting between Iranian and Omani officials since Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi took power.

On Wednesday, Mr Sajjadi met members of the Iranian community in Muscat.

He attributed issues facing Iranian residents in Oman to their "distancing from Iranian culture, identity and history". But he did not specify what these problems were.

Both nations have recently waived visa requirements for Omani and Iranian citizens wishing to visit either country.

Iran's ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Shahroudi said the ground had been paved for a greater Iranian presence in Oman, Irna reported.