Iran is not fully honouring monitor agreement, IAEA says

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday that Iran had failed to fully honour the terms of a deal struck two weeks ago allowing inspectors to service monitoring equipment at an atomic workshop.

"The director general [Rafael Grossi] stresses that Iran's decision not to allow agency access to the Tesa Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop is contrary to the agreed terms of the joint statement issued on September 12," the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

The agreement, reached on the eve of before a meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors, meant western powers would not seek a resolution criticising Iran at that meeting, because the equipment's memory cards would be replaced as they were due to fill up.

A resolution could have killed hopes of resuming wider talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran's new, hardline President, Ebrahim Raisi, has said it is prepared to return to the negotiating table but not under western "pressure".

The Karaj workshop was the victim of apparent sabotage in June, in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed.

Iran has not returned that camera's "data storage medium" and the IAEA said this month that it had asked Iran to find it and explain. Under the deal, the agency was due to replace its cameras.