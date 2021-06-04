Iran's election watchdog hints at review of presidential candidates

A man walks past campaign posters for Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a leading candidate in the presidential election on June 18, 2021. AFP

Iran's election watchdog said on Friday that it may reconsider the barring of candidates from this month's presidential election after the supreme leader said some of them had been wronged.

"The orders of the supreme leader are final and his ruling must be obeyed. The Guardian Council will soon announce its opinion, acknowledging that it is not immune to error," council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei tweeted.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on Iran's affairs, last month endorsed the council's rejection of several prominent moderate and conservative candidates for the June 18 vote, including former parliament speaker Ali Larijani.

The council approved just seven candidates from a field of about 600 hopefuls, including hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, an ally of Mr Khamenei who took 38 per cent of the vote in the 2017 presidential election.

On Friday, however, Mr Khamenei said some of the disqualified candidates had been treated unfairly.

"In the vetting process some candidates were wronged. They were accused of untrue things that were unfortunately spread throughout the internet too. Protecting people's honour is one of the most important issues. I call on the responsible bodies to restore their honour," he said in a televised speech.

Candidates for Iran's presidential election are, from top left, clockwise, Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, Ebrahim Raisi, Mohsen Rezai, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani and Naser Hemmati. AFP

It was unclear if the council will consider reinstating rejected candidates or just counter rumours about them. Social media posts said candidates faced hostile questions about overseas relatives' possible dual citizenship, which Iran does not recognise.

Mehdi Fazaeli, an official close to Mr Khamenei, said on Twitter that the leader's criticism was not directed at the Guardian Council and would not affect its decision.

As it stands, Iranian voters will have a choice between seven candidates – five hardliners and two low-key moderates. Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani is legally barred from standing for a third consecutive term.

The council's decision prompted calls for an election boycott, denting the clerical rulers' hopes of a high turnout amid discontent over an economy crippled by US sanctions.

The election campaign began on May 28 without fanfare and in an atmosphere of indifference, with many saying the result is a foregone conclusion. The opposition based outside Iran is running a campaign on social media networks calling for people to stay away from the polls, using hashtags in Farsi such as #NototheIslamicRepublic.

Mr Khamenei on Friday repeated his call for Iranians to turn out for the vote, saying failure to do so would be a sin.

"It is the will of the enemies, the enemies of Iran, the enemies of Islam and the enemies of religious democracy," he said.

"It has been said that some people are reluctant to go to the ballot box due to the pressures on their livelihoods, which we all know and experience," he said. Such problems are solved "by making the right choice, not by not choosing", he said.

A record 57 per cent of Iranians stayed away from parliamentary elections in February last year in which thousands of candidates, many of them moderates and reformists, were barred from running.

The presidential election is likely to reinforce Mr Khamenei's authority at home at a time when Iran and six world powers are trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that offered sanctions relief in return for Iran's agreement to tight controls on its nuclear programme.

The accord has been on life support since US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

Mr Khamenei's allies put responsibility for Iran's economic problems squarely on the government and said that Washington cannot be trusted to fulfil any accord.

With reporting from agencies

UAE SQUAD Omar Abdulrahman (Al Hilal), Ali Khaseif, Ali Mabkhout, Salem Rashed, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Zayed Al Ameri, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Khalid Essa, Ahmed Barman, Ryan Yaslam, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmin (Al Wasl), Adel Al Hosani, Ali Hassan Saleh, Majed Suroor (Sharjah), Ahmed Khalil, Walid Abbas, Majed Hassan, Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli), Hassan Al Muharrami, Fahad Al Dhahani (Bani Yas), Mohammed Al Shaker (Ajman)

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Generational responses to the pandemic Devesh Mamtani from Century Financial believes the cash-hoarding tendency of each generation is influenced by what stage of the employment cycle they are in. He offers the following insights: Baby boomers (those born before 1964): Owing to market uncertainty and the need to survive amid competition, many in this generation are looking for options to hoard more cash and increase their overall savings/investments towards risk-free assets. Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980): Gen X is currently in its prime working years. With their personal and family finances taking a hit, Generation X is looking at multiple options, including taking out short-term loan facilities with competitive interest rates instead of dipping into their savings account. Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996): This market situation is giving them a valuable lesson about investing early. Many millennials who had previously not saved or invested are looking to start doing so now.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

RESULT Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1

Huddersfield: Mooy (28'), Depoitre (33')

Manchester United: Rashford (78') Man of the Match: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

