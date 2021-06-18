Iran Elections 2021: Polls open amid low turnout fears

Polls opened in Iran at 7am local time on Friday morning, ushering in the country's 13th election.

Turnout is expected to be low, as pre-election polling by the Iranian Students Polling Agency found only 40 per cent of Iranians intended to vote. No presidential race since 1979 has had below 50 per cent turnout.

The election cycle was largely dominated by voter apathy and issues regarding the ongoing nuclear talks and Iran's struggling economy both issues being seen as failures of the Rouhani administration.

During debates leading up to the election, the candidates used much of their time to blame President Hassan Rouhani for government failures over the last eight years.

Despite efforts by the candidates to arouse excitement in the electorate, the ideological narrow field of candidates may lead Iranians to sit out this election cycle.

Traditionally, high voter turnout has resulted in the election of reform and moderate candidates. Low voter turnout in turn favours hard line candidates.

This year, the combination of a list of nearly all hard line and conservative candidates along with deep seated voter apathy is likely to hand a win to Ebrahim Raisi.

Prior to election day Mr Raisi was polling at 63.7 per cent among those who said they would be participating in voting.

Polls will close early on Saturday morning and election results are unlikely to come in until at least a few days after election day.