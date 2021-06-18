Iran Elections 2021: Polls open amid low turnout fears

Politicians called on Iranians to get out and vote in the days before the election

Iranian presidential elections from left to right; Abdolnasser Hemmati, Ebrahim Raisi, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Mohsen Rezaei. AP/AFP
Iranian presidential elections from left to right; Abdolnasser Hemmati, Ebrahim Raisi, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Mohsen Rezaei. AP/AFP

Polls opened in Iran at 7am local time on Friday morning, ushering in the country's 13th election.

Turnout is expected to be low, as pre-election polling by the Iranian Students Polling Agency found only 40 per cent of Iranians intended to vote. No presidential race since 1979 has had below 50 per cent turnout.

The election cycle was largely dominated by voter apathy and issues regarding the ongoing nuclear talks and Iran's struggling economy both issues being seen as failures of the Rouhani administration.

During debates leading up to the election, the candidates used much of their time to blame President Hassan Rouhani for government failures over the last eight years.

Read More

In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 photo, a supporter of the presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, currently judiciary chief, hold his posters during a campaign rally at the Takhti Stadium in Ahvaz, Iran. Around 5,000 of people have gathered in a football stadium in southeastern city of Ahvaz to support the Iranian hard-line presidential candidate, Iranian media reported. (Alireza Mohammadi/ISNA via AP)Explained: Iran's presidential election process

Iran's Guardian Council approves seven candidates for presidential election

Despite efforts by the candidates to arouse excitement in the electorate, the ideological narrow field of candidates may lead Iranians to sit out this election cycle.

Traditionally, high voter turnout has resulted in the election of reform and moderate candidates. Low voter turnout in turn favours hard line candidates.

This year, the combination of a list of nearly all hard line and conservative candidates along with deep seated voter apathy is likely to hand a win to Ebrahim Raisi.

Prior to election day Mr Raisi was polling at 63.7 per cent among those who said they would be participating in voting.

Polls will close early on Saturday morning and election results are unlikely to come in until at least a few days after election day.

Published: June 18, 2021 06:31 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Juan Moyolema, an 8-year-old boy who was born missing the lower part of his left arm, raises a toy with a 3D printed tailor-made prosthetic given to him by Madrid-base social entity Ayudame3D at his home in Parla, near Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spanish toymaker-turned-inventor creates 3D printed prosthetic arms

Europe
Thomas Geiles, left, with Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan

Science
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one