Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites a priority

Four years after Mosul’s famed Al Nuri Mosque was blown up by ISIS, the Iraqi government and partners in the UN, the UAE and the EU reiterated that they were working to restore the city’s identity and cultural heritage.

The 12th century Al Nuri Mosque and its famous leaning minaret were destroyed by ISIS in 2017 as government forces closed in on the last fighters from the terrorist group that once controlled the city and much of north-west Iraq.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi used the mosque to announce that he had established a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

“Four years after the destruction of Mosul, Unesco, the UAE and the European Union are working to safeguard the city’s heritage through the construction of landmark monuments,” said the UN’s cultural agency .

“The heritage of Mosul is a history of the entire world."

Ancient Mosul, a Yezidi shrine to the left and the Al Nouri Mosque to the right. Alamy The leaning minaret at the Al Nouri Mosque in Mosul, Iraq, in 1932. Shutterstock Known by locals as Al Hadba, or the hunchback, the minaret of the Al Nouri Mosque is 64 metres high, and leans at a greater angle than Italy's leaning tower at Pisa. Getty Images The leaning minaret in Mosul, 1978. Alamy Heavy traffic on a street in downtown Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq, with the leaning minaret of the Al Nouri Mosque in the background, in 1978. Getty Images The leaning Al Hadba minaret in Mosul, Iraq in 1998. AP Photo This picture taken in March 1998 shows the leaning minaret of the Great Mosque in Mosul, north of Baghdad. AFP A general view of the city shows the Al Nouri mosque in Mosul, on March 10, 2017. AFP The leaning Al Hadba minaret on the day Iraqi forces advanced towards the Old City on June 19, 2017. AFP

The visit of Pope Francis to the site in March brought attention to the need to restore the country’s damaged landmarks.

The pontiff stood amid the rubble left behind by ISIS in Mosul and declared hope to be "more powerful than hatred and peace more powerful than war".

The pope visited the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion.

In 2014, Mosul became the centre of ISIS’s brutal rule in Iraq. While the terror group occupied large areas of the country, many locals say that no other community experienced the full extent of the group’s tyrannical rule like those of Mosul.

“We are restoring Al Hadba Minaret that once defined the city’s skyline and rebuilding Al Nuri Mosque Complex, as a haven of peace and reconciliation,” said Unesco.

The agency launched a project in 2018 to “revive the spirit of Mosul '' by focusing on rebuilding its religious heritage such as Al Nuri Mosque and the 800-year-old Al Tahera Church and Al Saa’a Monastery.

Al Nuri Mosque has been restored twice – once in the 1960s and previously in the early 20th century.

Al Tahera and Al Saa’a were also blown up by the insurgents.

In 2018, Unesco and the UAE teamed up to rebuild the mosque as well as the church and monastery.

The Emirates donated $50.4 million to fund the project, which will also create employment and training opportunities for local Iraqis.

It has become the first country to restore Christian churches in Iraq that were destroyed by ISIS.

By the end of 2017, Mosul was left devastated by the battle between government forces and the terrorists to regain the city back.

The fighting in western Mosul was particularly fierce.

It took the US-backed Iraqi fighters and anti-ISIS coalition nine months of street-to-street battles supported by tens of thousands of air strikes to kill or capture the last ISIS fighters making a final stand in the neighbourhood.