Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites a priority

The UAE and UN are working to restore the city's Al Nuri Mosque and cultural heritage sites

Four years after Mosul’s famed Al Nuri Mosque was blown up by ISIS, the Iraqi government and partners in the UN, the UAE and the EU reiterated that they were working to restore the city’s identity and cultural heritage.

The 12th century Al Nuri Mosque and its famous leaning minaret were destroyed by ISIS in 2017 as government forces closed in on the last fighters from the terrorist group that once controlled the city and much of north-west Iraq.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi used the mosque to announce that he had established a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

“Four years after the destruction of Mosul, Unesco, the UAE and the European Union are working to safeguard the city’s heritage through the construction of landmark monuments,” said the UN’s cultural agency.

“The heritage of Mosul is a history of the entire world."

The visit of Pope Francis to the site in March brought attention to the need to restore the country’s damaged landmarks.

The pontiff stood amid the rubble left behind by ISIS in Mosul and declared hope to be "more powerful than hatred and peace more powerful than war".

The pope visited the northern city to encourage the healing of sectarian wounds and to pray for the dead of any religion.

In 2014, Mosul became the centre of ISIS’s brutal rule in Iraq. While the terror group occupied large areas of the country, many locals say that no other community experienced the full extent of the group’s tyrannical rule like those of Mosul.

Read More

Pope Francis speaks near the ruins of Al Tahera Church in Mosul’s Old City on March 7. AFPPope's Iraq visit highlights need to restore damaged cultural sites, says Unesco

Joint UAE-Unesco project will help to restore Mosul’s cultural heritage

Al Nuri Mosque in Mosul will be reconstructed in its original form, jury confirms

“We are restoring Al Hadba Minaret that once defined the city’s skyline and rebuilding Al Nuri Mosque Complex, as a haven of peace and reconciliation,” said Unesco.

The agency launched a project in 2018 to “revive the spirit of Mosul '' by focusing on rebuilding its religious heritage such as Al Nuri Mosque and the 800-year-old Al Tahera Church and Al Saa’a Monastery.

Al Nuri Mosque has been restored twice – once in the 1960s and previously in the early 20th century.

Al Tahera and Al Saa’a were also blown up by the insurgents.

In 2018, Unesco and the UAE teamed up to rebuild the mosque as well as the church and monastery.

The Emirates donated $50.4 million to fund the project, which will also create employment and training opportunities for local Iraqis.

It has become the first country to restore Christian churches in Iraq that were destroyed by ISIS.

By the end of 2017, Mosul was left devastated by the battle between government forces and the terrorists to regain the city back.

The fighting in western Mosul was particularly fierce.

It took the US-backed Iraqi fighters and anti-ISIS coalition nine months of street-to-street battles supported by tens of thousands of air strikes to kill or capture the last ISIS fighters making a final stand in the neighbourhood.

Updated: June 21, 2021 02:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
An Iraqi worker is seen during the reconstruction of the "Al Hadba" leaning minaret in Mosul’s war-ravaged old town, on December 15, 2019. AFP

Four years after ISIS, reconstruction of Mosul sites a priority

MENA
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
The new mode is lighter and more powerful. Courtesy Al-Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
Pupils in public schools will return to in-person classes in the next academic year. Wam

UAE public schools to return to in-person classes for next academic year as majority of staff vaccinated

Education
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one