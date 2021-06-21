Two killed and six injured in Egypt train crash

The accident occurred in a crowded residential area of Cairo

File photo; People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt April 18, 2021. Reuters
File photo; People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt April 18, 2021. Reuters

A freight train ploughed into a minibus in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday night, killing two passengers and injuring another six, the Health Ministry said.

The accident took place in the southern Cairo suburb of Helwan.

The state-owned Railway Authority said the minibus was one of two parked “too close” to the rail line in a crowded residential area. The train smashed into one and grazed the other, it added.

Monday’s crash was the first deadly train accident since April when a train ploughed into a truck on a level crossing in the Red Sea city of Suez, killing the vehicle’s driver and injuring his assistant.

The accident in Suez was the latest in a series of deadly train mishaps over a one-month period in which at least 43 people were killed and hundreds injured.

The accidents spotlighted Egypt’s struggling railway sector, making it the centre of a national conversation amid calls for severe punishment of those responsible.

Initial findings by prosecutors into the causes of the March-April accidents have revealed a litany of criminal negligence, corruption and even the use of drugs by rail workers on duty.

Arrests have been made, with some railway officials now facing charges of manslaughter.

Beside hundreds of accidents a year - many of them too minor to be reported by the local media – the debt-ridden service is plagued by delays, overcrowding and technical glitches.

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir says there are plans to spend 225 billion pounds until 2024 on overhauling the country’s rail service.

Published: June 21, 2021 11:53 PM

