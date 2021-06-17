Cairo airport employee charged for photographing woman without consent

A Cairo airport employee who allegedly took pictures of a woman without her consent for the purpose of sexual gratification has been charged with violating her privacy and referred to criminal court.

Similar photographs of other female travellers were also found on the man’s mobile phone, the Egyptian public prosecution said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place at the Cairo International Airport on Monday, attracted considerable attention after the woman, Basma "Bee" Bishay, posted an emotional video on social media that has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Ms Bishay, 28, had returned to Cairo from Beirut with her husband and another couple when her friend noticed the airport employee taking pictures of her back.

When Ms Bishay confronted the man, he denied taking photos of her and refused to show his phone. She then took him to airport security, but she became frustrated when the men inside the room were unhelpful and started passing around the phone to see the pictures, according to the video she posted.

The Egyptian writer and blogger reached out on Facebook and Instagram, posting in tears what she said was the “hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life”.

She said a “pervert” had taken a picture of her “back” and that no one was helping her, pleading for people to share the post and advise her on what to do.

She accused officers of not doing their job and not protecting her, but hours later posted another video stating that the men in the room were neither police officers nor airport security.

The “real” police officers intervened and interrogated the man before finally handcuffing and arresting him. She said she was grateful for their help and stated, “I just want to say I am really sorry for what I said earlier.”

Ms Bishay posted a third video on Tuesday, after spending eight hours at the public prosecution, praising the thorough investigation.

She thanked her social media followers, posting “I have never felt more victorious, and it is ALL because of you! I cannot thank every single one of you enough. I have no words."

She also praised the feminist movement that has “left no girl without support”, referring to Egypt’s #MeToo movement that began last summer with social media accounts exposing sexual predators.

The airport worker said he took the pictures of Ms Bishay as part of his work duties, but his job did not allow him to take any photos, the public prosecution said.

He also claimed he did not know how the photos of other women got on his phone.

The photos showed parts of women's bodies to obtain benefits of a sexual nature, the prosecution said.

The man will be held in custody for four days pending trial.