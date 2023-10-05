Egypt’s Marsa Matrouh flooded after heavy rain

Egypt’s resort city of Marsa Matrouh witnessed flooding overnight as heavy rain poured down across several cities on the country's North Coast.

Local authorities declared that they had enhanced the efficiency of dams and increased earth berms while also issuing warnings to those visiting the areas.

Egypt has been on high alert following the devastating floods in neighbouring Libya where thousands were killed in the coastal city of Derna following Storm Daniel earlier last month.

READ MORE Storm Daniel hits Egypt

“The governorate was exposed to a state of instability in weather conditions and heavy rain led to torrential rain and flooding from the valleys to some areas, including the Wadi Al Raml, Al Kharrouba, and Kilo Four areas,” authorities from Marsa Matrouh said in a post on its official Facebook page.

“The governorate authorities are currently taking all necessary measures to remove and divert the water to its path in order to preserve lives and property,” they added.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed massive torrential floods as cars broke down alongside roads that were completely flooded.

سيول وادي الخروبة في مرسي مطروح مصر pic.twitter.com/4fCMYb62qM — حسين الموسوي (@hussynalmusawi) October 4, 2023

Rain of "varying intensity" was expected to continue as low, medium and cumulus clouds appear over areas of the northwestern coast, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority said on Thursday.

The authority also warned that heavy rain was expected on Thursday in the coastal city of Alexandria.

On Wednesday night, residents in both Al Qasr and Wadi Al Raml, west of Marsa Matrouh, were evacuated, local media reported.

The Matrouh Governorate had announced earlier last week that it was raising the state of preparedness in all sectors in anticipation of the rainy and winter season.