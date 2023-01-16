Egypt sentences Spain-based businessman to life in prison for triggering 2019 protests

An Egyptian court has sentenced a self-exiled Spain-based businessman and 37 others to life in prison for their part in triggering anti-government protests in 2019, state media reported on Monday.

Public protests have been effectively banned in Egypt since 2013.

A series of video and other social media posts by businessman Mohammed Ali led to street protests in September 2019 over allegations of corruption.

Of the 38 sentenced to life in prison, 23 were tried in absentia, including Ali.

The military court also sentenced 44 others, including minors, to terms ranging from five to 15 years in prison on the same charges, state media reported.

Twenty-one others were acquitted, according to defence lawyer Ossama Badawi.

Ali, a construction contractor and aspiring actor, burst on to Egypt's political scene in 2019 when videos he posted on social media accusing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the military elite of corruption went viral.

His posts, filmed from Spain where he has lived for several years, racked up millions of views and briefly sparked a wave of small-scale but boisterous demonstrations by hundreds of people in the North African nation, AFP reported.

After the protests, Egyptian authorities arrested about 4,000 people, including well-known academics, activists and lawyers, rights groups said.

Military courts often deal with “terrorism” offences in Egypt, and their sentences cannot be appealed.

Local media said Ali, 48, was placed on Egypt's “terrorist” blacklist, a move that freezes his assets and bans him from travel.

Rights campaigners have accused Cairo of using travel bans to prevent opposition figures from leaving the country.

Later this month, Egypt marks 12 years since the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak during the Arab uprisings.

Rights groups estimate Egypt now holds more than 65,000 political prisoners.